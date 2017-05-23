23 killed in attack on bus carrying C...

23 killed in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt

A bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of the capital was targeted in a bloody attack Friday, killing more than 23 people, officials said. Egyptian state television reported that 23 were killed and 25 wounded in the attack in Minya, a Christian enclave 138 miles south of Cairo.

Chicago, IL

