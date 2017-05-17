22 illegal migrants heading to Libya via Sallum border arrested
The Security Director of the Matrouh Governorate, Mokhtar El-Sanbary, was later notified by the Sallum police station that among the 22 illegal migrants 18 were Egyptians: 6 were from Asyut, 1 from Beheira, 1 from Alexandria, 5 from Fayoum, and 5 from Beni Suef. The Egyptian migrants were caught along with two Ethiopians and two Sudanese also trying to trespass the Sallum border.
