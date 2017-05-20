200 yrs of Burckhardt's rediscovery of - youth with the bonnet'
The Egyptian Museum, Ministry of Antiquities, the Swiss Embassy in Cairo and the University of Basel commemorate Burckhardt's life and his rediscovery of Abu Simbel Temples 200 years later. The Egyptian Museum hosts a 15-20 May exhibition of Burckhardt's finds, some of which had never been publicly displayed.
