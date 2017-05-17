17 mummies discovered in central Egypt: ministry

Egyptian Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany speaks to the media on May 13, 2017, in front of mummies following their discovery in catacombs in the Touna el-Gabal district of the Minya province, in central Egypt. Touna el-Gabal, Egypte: Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in desert catacombs in Minya province, an "unprecedented" find for the area south of Cairo, the antiquities ministry announced Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.