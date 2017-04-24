Wa Islamah_Creative_Commons_WIKIMEDIA

With the earliest film projections using a LumiA re Brothers' cinematograph at the Toussoun Exchange in Alexandria on November 15 1896, Egypt witnessed the birth of filmmaking and screenings in their formative days, and quickly helped the industry grow because of country's great locations and heritage. As a result, landmark places and destinations have inspired many to come and visit Egypt to experience the glory captured on the silver screen.

