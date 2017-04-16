Video of 'Israeli envoy' at Egypt wedding sparks anger
A video from the wedding of former Egyptian strongman Gamel Abdel Nasser's grandson that purported to show Israel's ambassador to Egypt at the event set off a social media firestorm in Egypt. The video, which was aired on Channel 2 last week, was shot at the wedding of the son of Nasser's daughter Muna Gamel Nasser and her husband, Ashraf Marwan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,378
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC