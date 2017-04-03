US missile strike reverberates on Sau...

US missile strike reverberates on Saudi-Iranian regional rivalry

19 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The stunning US missile strike in Syria gives a boost to American-allied Saudi Arabia and moderate Sunni regimes in their struggle for regional primacy with Iran, a close ally of the Russian-backed Assad regime, which has now suffered a setback. A jubilant Riyadh on Friday wasted no time in voicing its "full support" for the strikes, praising the "courageous decision" to undertake them by US President Donald Trump and saying the Assad regime bore responsibility for eliciting the US action with a chemical weapons attack Tuesday, according to a statement by the SPA state news agency that was cited by Reuters.

