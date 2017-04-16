Under shadow of Islamic State, Middle...

Under shadow of Islamic State, Middle East's Christians keep wary Easter vigil

Cairo: On the eve of Christianity's holiest day, Coptic Christian families filed past armed guards and a metal detector to the chapel beside St Mark's Cathedral, where 29 of their loved ones were killed by an Islamic State suicide bomb attack before Christmas. After two suicide bombings, killing at least 44 people, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi declares a three-month state of emergency.

