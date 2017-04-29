Under heavy security, Pope Francis celebrates Mass with thousands in Egypt
As helicopter gunships circled above, Pope Francis celebrated Mass here on Saturday with thousands of Egyptians on the last day of a short visit aimed at bolstering the nation's beleaguered Christian minority and rebuilding ties with Muslim leaders. The crowd of around 15,000 people, while much smaller than what the pontiff usually commands, was boisterous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith
|514,419
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|11 hr
|Almond Rose 20-20
|2
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC