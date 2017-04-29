Under heavy security, Pope Francis ce...

Under heavy security, Pope Francis celebrates Mass with thousands in Egypt

16 hrs ago

As helicopter gunships circled above, Pope Francis celebrated Mass here on Saturday with thousands of Egyptians on the last day of a short visit aimed at bolstering the nation's beleaguered Christian minority and rebuilding ties with Muslim leaders. The crowd of around 15,000 people, while much smaller than what the pontiff usually commands, was boisterous.

Chicago, IL

