Two killed in suicide bombing outside Alexandria church: Egypt state TV

A suicide bomber killed at least two people and injured 21 in front of a church in Alexandria, Egypt on April 9, state television said. The blast occurred hours after a bombing rocked a Coptic church in Tanta in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing at least 25 people and injuring 60, the latest assault on a religious minority that has increasingly been targeted by jihadists.

