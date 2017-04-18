Trump and Ivanka meet worker they helped free from Egypt
President Trump and Ivanka Trump met with the American charity worker they helped free after she was wrongfully locked away in an Egyptian prison for three years. Aya Hijazi, a dual US-Egyptian citizen, landed on American soil late Thursday night and just hours later she met with her new president and his trusted daughter on Friday morning.
