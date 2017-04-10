Trump and Egypta s president meet to ...

Trump and Egypta s president meet to talk terrorism, foreign aid

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Donald Trump reunited with his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, for talks ranging from collaboration against the Islamic State group to bolstering Egypt's flailing economy. It's the second meeting for the pair.

Chicago, IL

