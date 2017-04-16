The Roman amphitheater in Alexandria - creative commons via Wikimedia Commons
Cairo - 29 March 2017: Kom El Dikka archeological site in Alexandria is set to reopen April 1 under the observation of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archeology. The center to attend the opening event, which will also enlighten Alexandrians on their Roman heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,378
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC