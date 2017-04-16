The Roman amphitheater in Alexandria ...

The Roman amphitheater in Alexandria - creative commons via Wikimedia Commons

Cairo - 29 March 2017: Kom El Dikka archeological site in Alexandria is set to reopen April 1 under the observation of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archeology. The center to attend the opening event, which will also enlighten Alexandrians on their Roman heritage.

