The Mice Room - courtesy Darb 1718

The Mice Room - courtesy Darb 1718

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Film screening at Darb1718 Make your way to Coptic Cairo's contemporary art space Darb 1718 for a screening of The Mice Room. The movie follows six different characters living in Alexandria, who all share the same feeling of being lost at various points in life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min Adnan Ismaili 514,501
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Sun South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC