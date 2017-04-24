The Mice Room - courtesy Darb 1718
Film screening at Darb1718 Make your way to Coptic Cairo's contemporary art space Darb 1718 for a screening of The Mice Room. The movie follows six different characters living in Alexandria, who all share the same feeling of being lost at various points in life.
