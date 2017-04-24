The laying of the foundation stone of Egyptian Cement.
The new cement plant, which belongs to the company Egyptian Cement owned by businessman Ahmed Abu Hashima, is scheduled to be constructed on an area of million square meters with total investments worth EGP 6 billion. It is also expected to produce thousand tons of clinker cement daily which equals an annual output of two million tons of grey cement and will help provide approximately 3 thousand job opportunities.
