The Latest: Trump: el-Sissi will handle bombings 'properly'

President Donald Trump is joining in the international condemnation of the church bombings in Egypt, and he says he is "so sad to hear of the terrorist attack" against the U.S. ally. Trump says in a tweet Sunday that he has "great confidence" that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, "will handle the situation properly."

