The Latest: Death toll from Egypt chu...

The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Magdi Awad, the head of the provincial ambulance service, confirmed the toll from the bombing of a church in Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers. The explosion took place in the town of Tanta as Coptic Christians were marking Palm Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Banned Aid 513,462
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC