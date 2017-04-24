The Faces of Anzac, revisted

The Faces of Anzac, revisted

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

Horrie sailed on the HMAT A64 Demosthenes as did his cousin Ernie Trigar . Other cousins from Kangaroo Flat who enlisted include Frank Leonard Shelton , Thomas Maddams and George Maddams .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Alaturq 513,989
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC