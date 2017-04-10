Syria Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Terror Attacks in Egypt
Tony Gentile Reuters Cardinals and priests attend the Palm Sunday Mass led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square A number of Egyptian cultural institutions across the country have declared three days of mourning on Sunday, after bomb attacks on two Egyptian churches killed at least 45 people and wounded scores more. The community has been the target of terrorist attacks for decades, but especially since the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.
