Syria Expresses Condolences Over Dead...

Syria Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Terror Attacks in Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Tony Gentile Reuters Cardinals and priests attend the Palm Sunday Mass led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square A number of Egyptian cultural institutions across the country have declared three days of mourning on Sunday, after bomb attacks on two Egyptian churches killed at least 45 people and wounded scores more. The community has been the target of terrorist attacks for decades, but especially since the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 36 min Alaturq 513,481
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC