Suspect accused of churches' bombings...

Suspect accused of churches' bombings in Alexandria and, Tanta turns himself into police

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The security forces transferred the accused from court to the national security premises amid intensive security measures. On 9 April this year, Mar Girgis church in Tanta and Alexandria's Coptic Orthodox Church were attacked during Palm Sunday services, leaving 45 dead and some 125 injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min Raz 513,748
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,282 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC