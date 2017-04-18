Suspect accused of churches' bombings in Alexandria and, Tanta turns himself into police
The security forces transferred the accused from court to the national security premises amid intensive security measures. On 9 April this year, Mar Girgis church in Tanta and Alexandria's Coptic Orthodox Church were attacked during Palm Sunday services, leaving 45 dead and some 125 injured.
