Shooting at Mt. Sinai Egyptian monast...

Shooting at Mt. Sinai Egyptian monastery kills policeman

16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A policeman was killed and four more were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting outside St Catherine's monastery in Egypt's south Sinai, a security source said. The shooting occurred at a security checkpoint, the source said, but it was not immediately clear who had opened fire.

Chicago, IL

