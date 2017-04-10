SFD negotiating $200M fund from WB for labor-intensive employment
Game's remarks were made on the sidelines of a visit paid by a high-level WB delegation to Aswan, led by Vice President for Human Development Keith Hansen. Hansen inspected SFD projects in the Upper Egyptian governorate with Aswan Governor Magdy Hegazy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|The most acclaime...
|513,399
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC