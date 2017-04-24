Security presence in Egypt intensifie...

Security presence in Egypt intensifies, as Pope arrives for official visit

Al Bawaba

Earlier during the Pope's visit, he met with Pope Tawadros II in Saint Mark's Coptic Cathedral, which was bombed last December. Security forces have intensified their presence, with a reported 30,000 security personnel during Pope Francis' visit to Cairo on Friday and Saturday, in areas where the Pope was destined to visit, as well as other lively neighbourhoods around Cairo and Giza.

