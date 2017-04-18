Scatec Solar and partners sign Power ...

Scatec Solar and partners sign Power Purchase Agreements for 400 MW in Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Scatec Solar and partners have signed 25-year Power Purchase Agreements for delivery of electricity from six solar plants totaling 400 MW with the Government of Egypt. The signing ceremony took place in Cairo on April 13 in the presence of Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi and the Ambassador of Norway Mr. Sten Arne Rosnes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr chazmo 513,784
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC