Scatec Solar and partners sign Power Purchase Agreements for 400 MW in Egypt
Scatec Solar and partners have signed 25-year Power Purchase Agreements for delivery of electricity from six solar plants totaling 400 MW with the Government of Egypt. The signing ceremony took place in Cairo on April 13 in the presence of Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi and the Ambassador of Norway Mr. Sten Arne Rosnes.
