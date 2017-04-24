Saudi Arabia raises investment ceiling in Egypt to $51 billion, Bin Mahfouz
"We want to make benefit of Egyptian government's projects in Suez Canal, by activating "Josoor el-Mahaba" company, established by Saleh Kamel alongside 32 other businessmen, in order to invest in Suez Canal Axis," Bin Mahfouz told Saudi newspaper of Al-Jazeera. "We are ready to pump an extra $1 billion alongside Saudi government, to reach a $51 billion investment in Egypt; $12 billion from the public sector, $38 billion from the private sector, and $1 as a contribution from Saudi-Egyptian Business Council," the deputy head added.
