San Giovanni hotel in Alexandria- Egypt Today/Mohsen Allam

By Farah El-Akkad This small three-story hotel with just 33 rooms and 10 suites was built in 1939 by Egyptian-Greek businessman San Giovanni. Though not as old as the Metropole or the Windsor, what sets this hotel apart is its traditional 1920s bar and magnificent antique collection, mostly curated from hotels that are closed today such as El Salamlek.

Chicago, IL

