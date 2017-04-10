Saint Shenouda church in Old Cairo - Photo by Mohsen Allam
As the Coptic community celebrates Easter today, we look back at one of the oldest traditions in Egypt's Coptic history: Great Friday By: Georgette Rizk Standing in the middle of the ancient Saint Shenouda church in Old Cairo, I can easily imagine myself among the congregation of Roman-occupied Egypt. The church of dates back to the fourth century AD and is a living manifestation of Coptic history.
