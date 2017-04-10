Rep. Claudia Tenney visits refugee ca...

Rep. Claudia Tenney visits refugee camps, hears pleas for help in Middle East tour

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney toured refugee camps and met with leaders of three countries to discuss the fight against the Islamic State during a congressional delegation tour this week of the Middle East. Tenney, R-New Hartford, a first-term congresswoman, said she returned to the United States on Thursday with a new appreciation for the complex issues facing the Middle East and the impact of years of war in Iraq and Syria that have destabilized the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 43 min Faith 513,663
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC