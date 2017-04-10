Rep. Claudia Tenney visits refugee camps, hears pleas for help in Middle East tour

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney toured refugee camps and met with leaders of three countries to discuss the fight against the Islamic State during a congressional delegation tour this week of the Middle East. Tenney, R-New Hartford, a first-term congresswoman, said she returned to the United States on Thursday with a new appreciation for the complex issues facing the Middle East and the impact of years of war in Iraq and Syria that have destabilized the region.

