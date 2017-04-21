Rash report: International film festi...

Rash report: International film festival reflects global, and local, passages

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

"Clash" is a 2016 internationally coproduced drama shot entirely in the confines of a police van containing Egyptians of varied political persuasions. The 2017 Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival's spotlight program is " Passages ," which will highlight "the global reality of shifting populations and politics, identity and social change."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Banned Aid 513,462
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC