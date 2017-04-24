Pope Visits Egypt Amid Regional Turbu...

Pope Visits Egypt Amid Regional Turbulence and Sporadic Terrorism

Pope Francis' visit to Egypt, due to begin Friday, comes at a time of historic troubles for Christians in both Egypt and the rest of the Middle East. It will be just the second visit by a Roman Catholic pontiff to the Arab world's most populous country, following a ground-breaking trip by Pope John Paul II to Cairo in 2000.

