Pope Visit to Egypt to Go Ahead Despi...

Pope Visit to Egypt to Go Ahead Despite Blasts but Security Big Concern

22 hrs ago

Pope Francis greets faithful during his weekly general audience, in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Jan. 18, 2017. Pope Francis' trip to Egypt this month is expected to go ahead despite twin attacks on Christian churches that killed 44 people, Vatican officials said on Monday.

