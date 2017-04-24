Pope Francis heads to Egypt on Friday with a peace and mercy message for Muslims and Christians
St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo prepares to host Pope Francis and the head of Egypt's Coptic Church, Pope Tawadros II, on Friday.
