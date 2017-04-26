Pope Francis faces another delicate - and dangerous - task in Egypt trip
Reporters attend a news conference held in preparation for Pope Francis' visit in Cairo on April 6, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany VATICAN CITY Even as Pope Francis was on his way to the violence-plagued Central African Republic almost two years ago, security advisers warned him that it was an active war zone and they couldn't guarantee his safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|514,129
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC