Pope Francis draws 15,000 to open-air...

Pope Francis draws 15,000 to open-air mass in Egypt weeks after deadly attacks on country's churches

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson ... -- The ground search for an escaped inmate convicted in the attempted murder of a Delaware cop was called off Saturday, police said.David M. Watson, 28, escaped ... -- Pope Francis drew a crowd of 15,000 to an open-air Mass in Egypt on his last day visiting the overwhelmingly Muslim nation, where Christians and their churches have... Take your support of "Making the Best Better" and "Learning to Do" wherever you go with the new license plates showcasing Nebraska 4-H and Nebraska FFA! The Nebraska 4-H Found... Nebraska safety Nathan Gerry is the first Husker selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Raz 514,442
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... 23 hr Almond Rose 20-20 2
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC