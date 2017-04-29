Pope Francis: Charity is the only acceptable kind of fanaticism "Any other type of fanaticism does not come from God," Francis said. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qif2nl CAIRO - Pope Francis led a mass of about 250,000 Egyptians on Saturday, telling followers that the only acceptable kind of fanaticism is that of "charity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.