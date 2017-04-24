Pope Calls on Egyptians to Abandon - ...

Pope Calls on Egyptians to Abandon - Fanaticism' on Second-Day of Historic Visit

15 hrs ago

Pope Francis called for a retreat from "fanaticism" during Mass in the Egyptian capital Saturday, the last day of a key visit during which he addressed religious violence and the plight of the region's beleaguered Christian communities. "True faith leads us to protect the rights of others with the same zeal and enthusiasm with which we defend our own," he told the crowd of some 15,000 people.

Chicago, IL

