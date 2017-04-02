Pangasinan town seeks 2 more Guinness records
STO. TOMAS, Pangasinan - Thousands of people, including tourists, flocked here on Sunday to witness this town's quest for Guinness Book of World Records on the longest line of tables and the longest picnic line. Mayor Timoteo Villar expressed confidence that with the cooperation of the townsfolk the locality can break the existing Guinness records.
