Palm Sunday bombings are the latest i...

Palm Sunday bombings are the latest in a string of attacks against Egypta s Christians

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Egyptian Christians, who endured two deadly church bombings on Palm Sunday for which ISIS claimed credit, have long been targeted for attacks in the Arab world's most populous country. Egypt's Christian minority make up about 10 percent of the country's population, according to a recent estimate by the CIA, or roughly 9 million people, and have endured attacks in the region that date back centuries, usually at the hands of Muslim extremists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr Banned Aid 513,514
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,230,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC