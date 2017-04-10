Palm Sunday attacks challenge security measures at Egyptian churches
April 13, 2017: The Coptic Orthodox Church on Thursday set new security measures to ensure the safety of churchgoers following while Human Rights Watch pointed to the "inadequacy of police protection." The Coptic Orthodox Church announced new security measures to be applied across all churches it is affiliated with: Bags will no longer be allowed inside churches and churchgoers are prohibited from being present in the churchyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Raz
|513,632
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC