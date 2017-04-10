Norway's Scatec Solar to inject $500 million in investments in Egypt

Some 40 solar power plants will be set up in the upper Egyptian governorate of Aswan with a total capacity of 1,800 megawatts, Langsholdt said, adding that the project is due to be completed in 2018. Langsholdt's remarks were made on the sidelines of his meeting with Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr in Cairo, where they discussed means of increasing the company's investments in Egypt.

