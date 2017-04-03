New documentary on Egypt's Jon Stewar...

New documentary on Egypt's Jon Stewart follows Arab Spring turmoil

Not long ago, the Egyptian heart surgeon-turned-comedian Bassem Youssef was hosting the most popular political satire television show in his country's history. Launched after the 2011 uprising ousted former president Hosni Mubarak from power, the groundbreaking "Al Bernameg" drew as many as 30 million viewers per episode in a country of 82 million people - until it folded and Youssef left the country.

