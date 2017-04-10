Mourners Weep Over Coffins, Pay Respe...

Mourners Weep Over Coffins, Pay Respects to Deceased After Terror Attack in Egypt Churches

Heartbreaking photos show mourners weeping over coffins of their loved ones during a memorial service at a Coptic Christian Church in Egypt. ISIS claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb blasts in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta that claimed the lives of 47 people as Christians gathered to observe Palm Sunday in the houses of worship.

