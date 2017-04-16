Mosque of al-Azhar, Cairo - Mosques of Egypt/Bernard O'Kane

Bernard O'Kane's sumptuous book is a true publishing tour de force, combining unrivaled subject expertise and photographic talent. by Nigel Fletcher-Jones all images Courtesy The Mosques of Egypt Some months ago, I wrote an article for this column that concentrated on what many consider to be one of the most serene and spiritual spaces in the whole of Egypt- the Mosque of Ibn Tulun .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.