L. Subramaniam enthralls in Indo-Egyptian concert2 min ago

Cairo, April 20 A joint recital by Indias foremost violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam and Egyptian harpist Dr. Amira Hamed in a 'Concert for Peace' as part of the 'India by the Nile' cultural fest left the audience here captivated. The concert was held on Wednesday in the Main Hall of the Cairo Opera House as part of the fifth edition of 'India by the Nile' cultural festival which runs until April 27. The concert was divided in two parts where Subramaniam presented some of his harmonious music.

