Italy deports two suspected Islamic extremists

Rome, April 28 Italian authorities expelled two North Africans accused of supporting jihadist groups and proselytising radical Islam, the Interior Ministry said on Friday. The first suspect, a 32-year-old Tunisian, who had been living in the Sicilian city of Ragusa without valid residency documents, was deported aboard a flight from Palermo airport, the ministry said.

