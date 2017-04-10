Israel calls for joint fight against terror after Egypt bombings

Egyptians wheel away a body near a church in Alexandria after a bomb blast struck worshippers gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday on April 9, 2017. The blasts, which were claimed by the Islamic State terror group, killed 11 in a suicide bombing outside St. Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, and 26 a few hours earlier in a blast inside a church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta north of Cairo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.