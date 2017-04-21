Int'l drums festival kicks off in Cairo

4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The 5th International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts kicked off on Thursday night at the renowned Citadel of Salah Eldin in Egypt's capital Cairo. "The opening of the festival comes to assert that the Egyptian people will proceed with the way of life," Culture Minister Helmy el-Namnam said.

