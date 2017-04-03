Industry ministry allocates free industrial zones in Upper Egypt
Minister of Industry and Trade Tarek Kabil announced that his ministry started to allocate free industrial zones for investors in Upper Egypt, adding that on Saturday, 22 spaces of land would be provided for different types of projects in Sohag and Assiut. The areas amount to 33,570 sqm and will be used for projects in the chemical, food, and construction industries.
