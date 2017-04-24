India's Ambassador to Egypt attends "...

India's Ambassador to Egypt attends "India by the Nile" festival

Egypt Today

The Indian ambassador expressed his country's desire to support and strengthen its relation with Egypt day after day while noting that the "India by the Nile" festival is considered a celebration that gathers both Indians and Egyptians together. The festival, which celebrates its fifth round, was attended by the Indian ambassador to Egypt and the governor of Alexandria, Mohammed Sultan and included a group of dance-style segments that expressed the Indian folklore.

