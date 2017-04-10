HRW implores Egypt to admit kidnappin...

HRW implores Egypt to admit kidnapping Hamas operatives

Palestinian members of the marine unit of the Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, take part in an anti-Israel parade in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on July 13, 2015. An international human rights group on Thursday urged the Egyptian government to admit to kidnapping four senior Hamas operatives who went missing from a Gaza-Egypt border crossing nearly two years ago.

Chicago, IL

